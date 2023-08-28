Michael A. Taylor vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .222 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 56 of 106 games this season (52.8%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (12.3%).
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 29 games this season (27.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.244
|AVG
|.197
|.287
|OBP
|.263
|.500
|SLG
|.382
|18
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|18
|61/9
|K/BB
|54/12
|6
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 137 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Curry (3-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went two innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 32 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
