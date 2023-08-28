Ryan Jeffers -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .281 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Jeffers has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.8% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 35
.320 AVG .248
.419 OBP .353
.570 SLG .410
12 XBH 11
6 HR 4
13 RBI 17
33/12 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
  • Curry (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 32 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
