Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on August 28, 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Carlos Correa, Jose Ramirez and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 101 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI.
- He has a .225/.308/.400 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 17 doubles, 21 home runs, 30 walks and 50 RBI (85 total hits).
- He has a .251/.317/.488 slash line so far this season.
- Kepler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has recorded 135 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He has a .277/.351/.485 slash line on the year.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 43 RBI (138 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .267/.335/.373 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.