On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, six walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rangers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .173 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 46 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 37 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 18 games this season, he has homered (18.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Gallo has driven home a run in 21 games this season (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this season (31 of 99), with two or more runs four times (4.0%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .156 AVG .191 .278 OBP .317 .333 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 72/22 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

