Ryan Jeffers vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, August 29 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 72), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (26.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.1%).
- In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.308
|AVG
|.248
|.405
|OBP
|.353
|.548
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|35/12
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams (1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
