Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (69-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (62-70) squaring off at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on August 29.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (9-6, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.52 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 53 out of the 88 games, or 60.2%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota is 21-17 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Minnesota has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 599 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).

