Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (69-64) and Cleveland Guardians (63-70) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on August 30.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.01 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 53 (59.6%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 18-15 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule