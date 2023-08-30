Sonny Gray and Tanner Bibee are the projected starters when the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians face off on Wednesday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in MLB play with 187 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .240 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 601 (4.5 per game).

The Twins rank 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.210).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (7-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Gray has recorded 13 quality starts this year.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee

