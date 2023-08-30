Player prop betting options for Max Kepler, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Target Field on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (7-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 27th start of the season.

He has 13 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (3.00), 20th in WHIP (1.187), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Aug. 25 7.0 6 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 6.2 4 4 4 7 3 at Phillies Aug. 13 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Tigers Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 2 10 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (88 total hits).

He has a slash line of .255/.323/.493 on the season.

Kepler will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .563 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 102 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He's slashing .224/.307/.395 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 137 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.349/.482 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 142 hits with 29 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .270/.337/.376 so far this season.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

