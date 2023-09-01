Joey Gallo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo and his .379 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers and Max Scherzer on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .172 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 36.6% of his games this year (37 of 101), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 101), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, Gallo has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (30.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.153
|AVG
|.191
|.280
|OBP
|.317
|.328
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|74/23
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Scherzer (12-5) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
