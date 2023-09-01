Lynx vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Dream (17-19) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) after dropping eight road games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lynx vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-1)
|165.5
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Dream (-1.5)
|165.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Dream (-1.5)
|165.5
|-115
|-125
Lynx vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream have put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lynx are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6.
- Minnesota has covered the spread 13 times this year (13-11 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- In the Dream's 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- Lynx games have gone over the point total 20 out of 36 times this season.
