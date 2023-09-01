The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Francisco Lindor and others in this contest.

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (12-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 27th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gilbert has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 26 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 25th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 26 7.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 6.0 5 3 3 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has collected 112 hits with 28 doubles, 12 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .268/.385/.421 slash line so far this year.

Crawford takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 125 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 54 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .251/.333/.461 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 56 walks and 96 RBI (101 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .220/.326/.514 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

