Right now the Minnesota Vikings have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +260

+260 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.

Minnesota sported the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Vikings were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

Also, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks recorded 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4500 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

