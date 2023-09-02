In one of the many compelling matchups on the Bundesliga schedule on Saturday, SC Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart hit the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

You will find information on how to watch Saturday's Bundesliga action right here.

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg (2-0-0) makes the trip to play VfB Stuttgart (1-0-1) at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Watch FC Augsburg vs VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum (0-1-1) journeys to take on FC Augsburg (0-1-1) at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.

Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg (2-0-0) journeys to take on TSG Hoffenheim (1-0-1) at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.

Watch Werder Bremen vs FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz (0-1-1) journeys to face Werder Bremen (0-0-2) at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 (0-0-2) journeys to take on Bayer Leverkusen (2-0-0) at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich (2-0-0) travels to take on Borussia Monchengladbach (0-1-1) at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

