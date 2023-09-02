Carlos Correa -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 103 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .390. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

In 65.8% of his games this season (79 of 120), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 120), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (37 of 120), with two or more RBI 13 times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .211 AVG .232 .295 OBP .313 .345 SLG .432 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 30 60/26 K/BB 61/27 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings