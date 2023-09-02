Jorge Polanco vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .657 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .259 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 18.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, Polanco has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 22 games this season (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.281
|AVG
|.230
|.352
|OBP
|.319
|.547
|SLG
|.360
|18
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|11
|36/14
|K/BB
|25/12
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
