Michael A. Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .813 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .225 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 53.2% of his 109 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30 games this year (27.5%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 109 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.249
|AVG
|.197
|.290
|OBP
|.263
|.509
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|13
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|18
|64/9
|K/BB
|54/12
|7
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
