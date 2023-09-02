The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .273.
  • Jeffers has had a hit in 43 of 74 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.3%).
  • Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19 games this season (25.7%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 36
.296 AVG .252
.392 OBP .355
.528 SLG .420
12 XBH 12
6 HR 4
13 RBI 17
39/12 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
