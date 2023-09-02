The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .273.

Jeffers has had a hit in 43 of 74 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.3%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (25.7%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Rangers

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .296 AVG .252 .392 OBP .355 .528 SLG .420 12 XBH 12 6 HR 4 13 RBI 17 39/12 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings