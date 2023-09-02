Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (75-59) on Saturday, September 2, when they battle Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (70-65) at Globe Life Field at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.19 ERA) vs Dallas Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 89 times and won 53, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 15-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-4 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Twins have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Jordan Luplow 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+225) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+280)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

