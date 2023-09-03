Carlos Correa vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 105 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .390. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 80 of 121 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (17.4%).
- In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.4% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.211
|AVG
|.236
|.295
|OBP
|.314
|.345
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|31
|60/26
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
