Jorge Polanco vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (21.0%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (35.5%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 23 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.314
|.547
|SLG
|.352
|18
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|11
|36/14
|K/BB
|28/12
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
