Today's Liga MX slate has lots in store. Among those contests is CF Pachuca taking on Deportivo Toluca FC.

There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs CF Pachuca

CF Pachuca (1-3-2) travels to face Deportivo Toluca FC (2-3-1) at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Deportivo Toluca FC (-110)

Deportivo Toluca FC (-110) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+270)

CF Pachuca (+270) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey (2-1-2) journeys to face Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-1) at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+155)

Guadalajara Chivas (+155) Underdog: CF Monterrey (+175)

CF Monterrey (+175) Draw: (+215)

(+215) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Atlas FC

Atlas FC (2-3-1) is on the road to match up with Atletico San Luis (4-1-1) at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Atletico San Luis (+150)

Atletico San Luis (+150) Underdog: Atlas FC (+170)

Atlas FC (+170) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!