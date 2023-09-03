The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) meet the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Florida State matchup.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Florida State Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-2.5) 56.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings LSU (-2.5) 56.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel LSU (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +110 -133 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico LSU (-2.5) - -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

  • LSU put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Tigers covered the spread four times last season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Florida State compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Seminoles were an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

LSU & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

LSU
To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200
To Win the SEC +450 Bet $100 to win $450
Florida State
To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
To Win the ACC +170 Bet $100 to win $170

