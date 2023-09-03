Max Kepler and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (166 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .254 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks.

In 56.7% of his 104 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20.2% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (35.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (9.6%).

He has scored in 40 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 55 .281 AVG .228 .346 OBP .299 .520 SLG .451 21 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 26 43/17 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings