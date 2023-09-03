Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rangers on September 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:35 PM ET).
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 105 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 58 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .224/.305/.390 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits).
- He's slashed .254/.322/.485 so far this year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers' Jon Gray (8-7) will make his 25th start of the season.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Gray has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.199 WHIP ranks 25th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|4.0
|7
|5
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|5
|3
|6
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 60 walks and 81 RBI (153 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashing .273/.344/.453 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 125 hits with 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .338/.402/.643 on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
