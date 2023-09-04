Carlos Correa vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 108 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .392. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 122 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (37.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|64
|.211
|AVG
|.243
|.295
|OBP
|.319
|.345
|SLG
|.434
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|32
|60/26
|K/BB
|62/27
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.45), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 15th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
