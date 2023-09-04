Ryan Jeffers, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, September 4 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this season (58.7%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (20.0%).

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has an RBI in 20 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (28 of 75), with two or more runs five times (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .296 AVG .252 .392 OBP .350 .528 SLG .415 12 XBH 12 6 HR 4 13 RBI 19 39/12 K/BB 43/14 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings