On Monday, Willi Castro (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .240.

Castro has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in 21 games this year (23.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 49 .235 AVG .244 .321 OBP .320 .420 SLG .331 14 XBH 9 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 34/12 K/BB 44/12 13 SB 14

