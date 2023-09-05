On Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .271 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (45 of 76), with at least two hits 15 times (19.7%).

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (27.6%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .296 AVG .250 .392 OBP .349 .528 SLG .414 12 XBH 13 6 HR 4 13 RBI 20 39/12 K/BB 43/15 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings