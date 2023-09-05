How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will send Sonny Gray and Tanner Bibee, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 198 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 10th in baseball with a .425 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (642 total).
- The Twins are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.215).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray (7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Gray is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Gray will look to build upon a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- In six of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-7
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|W 20-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Kodai Senga
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|David Peterson
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
