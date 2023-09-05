Today's WNBA slate has four exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the New York Liberty playing the Dallas Wings.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun face the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 25-12

25-12 LAS Record: 16-21

16-21 CON Stats: 82.4 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)

82.4 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first) LAS Stats: 78.4 PPG (11th in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 7.9 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7

-7 CON Odds to Win: -316

-316 LAS Odds to Win: +235

+235 Total: 157.5 points

The Indiana Fever play host to the Chicago Sky

The Sky hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 12-25

12-25 CHI Record: 15-22

15-22 IND Stats: 81.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

81.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th) CHI Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 CHI Odds to Win: -121

-121 IND Odds to Win: -101

-101 Total: 162 points

The Dallas Wings take on the New York Liberty

The Liberty go on the road to face the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 20-17

20-17 NYL Record: 30-7

30-7 DAL Stats: 87.1 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

87.1 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (10th) NYL Stats: 88.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.7 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 NYL Odds to Win: -226

-226 DAL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 171 points

The Phoenix Mercury play host to the Washington Mystics

The Mystics look to pull off a road win at the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 9-28

9-28 WAS Record: 17-20

17-20 PHO Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) WAS Stats: 79.9 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 80.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Brittney Griner (17.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.1 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 WAS Odds to Win: -268

-268 PHO Odds to Win: +211

+211 Total: 155 points

