Carlos Correa vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 111 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399.
- Correa enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- In 66.9% of his games this year (83 of 124), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (18.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 33.1% of his games this season (41 of 124), with more than one RBI 14 times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 48 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|66
|.211
|AVG
|.248
|.295
|OBP
|.326
|.345
|SLG
|.446
|18
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|35
|60/26
|K/BB
|62/28
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the righty went one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without surrendering a hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
