Ryan Jeffers vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .271 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 45 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.6% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (38.2%), including six multi-run games (7.9%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.250
|.392
|OBP
|.349
|.528
|SLG
|.414
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|39/12
|K/BB
|43/15
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went one scoreless inning without giving up a hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
