On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .271 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 45 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.6% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (38.2%), including six multi-run games (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .296 AVG .250 .392 OBP .349 .528 SLG .414 12 XBH 13 6 HR 4 13 RBI 20 39/12 K/BB 43/15 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings