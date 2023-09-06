How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 199 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .426 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.
- The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 650 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins' .322 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.214).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Ryan has recorded 13 quality starts this year.
- Ryan will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-7
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|W 20-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Kodai Senga
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
