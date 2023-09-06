Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on September 6, 2023
Player props are available for Carlos Correa and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Ryan Stats
- Joe Ryan (10-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 25th start of the season.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|4
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|3.2
|7
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|10
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 111 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.
- He's slashing .231/.312/.399 on the year.
- Correa will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Rangers
|Sep. 3
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 92 hits with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.
- He's slashed .251/.320/.477 on the season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 31 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 62 walks and 72 RBI (140 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.
- He has a .270/.346/.471 slash line on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 149 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 54 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashed .269/.335/.373 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
