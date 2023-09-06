How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's WNBA schedule has just one contest -- the Seattle Storm taking on the Atlanta Dream.
Today's WNBA Games
The Atlanta Dream host the Seattle Storm
The Storm hit the road the Dream on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 17-20
- SEA Record: 11-26
- ATL Stats: 82.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- SEA Stats: 78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -382
- SEA Odds to Win: +288
- Total: 164 points
