What can we count on from Jalen Reagor this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Minnesota Vikings WR and his season-long prospects.

Jalen Reagor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 18.90 19.47 - Overall Rank 352 415 917 Position Rank 136 156 276

Similar Players to Consider

Jalen Reagor 2022 Stats

Reagor saw 13 targets last year and hauled in eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.1 yards per game.

In his best performance last year -- Week 5 against the Chicago Bears -- Reagor accumulated 6.1 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, one yard and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Reagor ended up with -0.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: zero catches, zero yards, on two targets.

Jalen Reagor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Eagles 2.4 2 1 7 0 Week 3 Lions 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 6.1 1 1 1 1 Week 11 Cowboys 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 12 Patriots 2.5 1 1 25 0 Week 13 Jets 4.6 1 1 38 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Colts -0.5 2 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 2.2 2 2 17 0

