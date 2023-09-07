K.J. Osborn, who is currently the 55th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (137th overall), posted 95.6 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 43rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Minnesota Vikings WR.

K.J. Osborn Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 95.60 83.32 - Overall Rank 143 180 137 Position Rank 44 64 55

K.J. Osborn 2022 Stats

Osborn received got 90 targets last season and converted them into 60 catches for 650 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 38.2 yards per contest.

Osborn accumulated 21.7 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 157 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts, which was his best game last season.

K.J. Osborn 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 1.4 4 3 14 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2.5 2 2 25 0 Week 3 Lions 13.3 8 5 73 1 Week 4 @Saints 0.5 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 4.1 5 5 41 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 1.8 5 3 18 0 Week 8 Cardinals 6.8 5 2 8 1 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 3.7 11 4 35 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1.7 3 2 17 0 Week 12 Patriots 1.3 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Jets 1.7 3 2 17 0 Week 14 @Lions 9.8 5 5 38 1 Week 15 Colts 21.7 16 10 157 1 Week 16 Giants 1.7 4 3 17 0 Week 17 @Packers 11.9 7 7 59 1 Week 18 @Bears 11.7 6 5 117 0 Wild Card Giants 8.0 3 2 20 1

