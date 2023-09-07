Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 2.0 fantasy points (128th among RBs), the Minnesota Vikings' Ty Chandler is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 89th running back off the board this summer (528th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Chandler on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Ty Chandler Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.00 47.87 - Overall Rank 500 277 528 Position Rank 118 69 89

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ty Chandler 2022 Stats

On the ground last year, Chandler made an impact by rushing for 20 yards.

In his best game last year -- Week 18 against the Chicago Bears -- Chandler accumulated 2.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 20 yards.

In his worst game of the year, Chandler ended up with 2.0 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 20 yards. That happened in Week 18 versus the Chicago Bears.

Rep Chandler and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ty Chandler 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 18 @Bears 2.0 6 20 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.