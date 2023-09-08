Dallas Keuchel and Kodai Senga are the projected starters when the Minnesota Twins and the New York Mets square off on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are sixth-best in baseball with 199 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 11th in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (651 total).

The Twins rank 17th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Keuchel (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - - 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel -

