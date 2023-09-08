On Friday, September 8 at 8:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (73-67) host the New York Mets (64-75) at Target Field in the series opener. Dallas Keuchel will get the nod for the Twins, while Kodai Senga will take the hill for the Mets.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets -110 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Twins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 5.06 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.08 ERA)

Twins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 55, or 59.1%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Twins have a 55-40 record (winning 57.9% of their games).

Minnesota has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (29.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win 17 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

