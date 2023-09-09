Matt Wallner vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Wallner (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .226.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (23 of 54), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Wallner has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (13 of 54), with more than one RBI 10 times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (44.4%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.281
|AVG
|.157
|.407
|OBP
|.280
|.596
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|35/10
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
