On Saturday, Matt Wallner (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Target Field

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .226.

In 42.6% of his games this year (23 of 54), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Wallner has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (13 of 54), with more than one RBI 10 times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (44.4%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .281 AVG .157 .407 OBP .280 .596 SLG .343 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 35/10 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 0

