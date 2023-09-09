How to Watch the Rays vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays, on Saturday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 205 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank seventh in the majors with a .258 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (753 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays' .331 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.176).
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 190 home runs.
- Seattle is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 674 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.185 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Aaron Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Civale has seven quality starts this year.
- Civale will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo (2-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 14 starts this season.
- Woo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Nick Pivetta
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|George Kirby
|9/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Bryan Woo
|9/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Miller
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jack Flaherty
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tejay Antone
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Connor Phillips
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|W 8-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bobby Miller
