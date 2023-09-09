The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .269.

Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 58.4% of his games this year (45 of 77), with more than one hit 15 times (19.5%).

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (11.7%).

He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .296 AVG .246 .392 OBP .349 .528 SLG .408 12 XBH 13 6 HR 4 13 RBI 20 39/12 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings