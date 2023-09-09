The Montana State Bobcats (1-0) visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

South Dakota State has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (45.0 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (7.0 points allowed per game). Montana State's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks third-best in the FCS with 638.0 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 309.0 total yards per game, which ranks 47th.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Key Statistics

South Dakota State Montana State 403.0 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 638.0 (11th) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.0 (44th) 209.0 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.0 (1st) 194.0 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.0 (33rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 121 passing yards for South Dakota State, completing 80% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 11 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on two carries with one rushing touchdown.

Amar Johnson has 70 rushing yards on eight carries.

Angel Johnson has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 48 yards (48.0 per game).

Griffin Wilde's leads his squad with 79 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of four targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke has put together a 41-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on three targets.

Devon Cole Jr. has been the target of two passes and hauled in two receptions for 26 yards, an average of 26.0 yards per contest.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Tommy Mellott leads Montana State with 157 yards on 8-of-14 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 79 rushing yards (79.0 ypg) on seven carries.

Scottre Humphrey has run for 114 yards on 14 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jared White has 47 receiving yards (47.0 per game) on one catch and one touchdown while collecting 84 rushing yards on four attempts with one touchdown.

Clevan Thomas Jr. has totaled five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 59 (59.0 yards per game). He's been targeted six times.

Ryan Lonergan has racked up 45 reciving yards (45.0 ypg) this season.

