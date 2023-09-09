The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (1-0) visit the South Dakota Coyotes (0-1) at the DakotaDome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

While South Dakota ranks 77th in total defense with 437 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 20th-worst (194 yards per game). With 36 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, St. Thomas (MN) ranks 26th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 50th, giving up 26 points per game.

South Dakota vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

South Dakota St. Thomas (MN) 194 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (57th) 437 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 38 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (17th) 156 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (103rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 156 yards (156 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 60% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season.

Travis Theis has 26 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Michael Mansaray has carried the ball 10 times for 15 yards (15 per game).

Jack Martens' team-high 89 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 10 targets).

Carter Bell has hauled in four receptions totaling 39 yards so far this campaign.

JJ Galbreath's one catch is good enough for 12 yards.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Amari Powell leads St. Thomas (MN) with 105 yards on 12-of-24 passing this season. He has chipped in with 30 rushing yards (30 ypg) on six carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Shawn Shipman, has carried the ball 21 times for 140 yards (140 per game) with one touchdown.

Hope Adebayo has piled up 32 yards (on eight attempts) with one touchdown.

Bryce Boyd leads his squad with 38 receiving yards on two receptions.

Jacob Wildermuth has caught four passes and compiled 31 receiving yards (31 per game).

Eli Paulson's three catches (on three targets) have netted him 22 yards (22 ypg).

