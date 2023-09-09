The Minnesota Twins will look to Royce Lewis for continued offensive production when they take the field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are sixth-best in MLB play with 200 total home runs.

Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 656 (4.7 per game).

The Twins rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.209).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Kenta Maeda (3-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.73 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Maeda is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Maeda has put up 12 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - - 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.