When Alexander Mattison suits up for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Last year, Mattison rushed for 283 yards on 74 attempts, averaging 16.6 yards per game, with five TDs.

He scored a rushing touchdown in four of 17 games last year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

In one of 17 games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Alexander Mattison Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 8 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2 8 0 3 6 0 Week 3 Lions 7 28 1 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 0 1 15 1 Week 5 Bears 9 19 0 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 5 40 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 2 1 0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 3 11 0 1 8 0 Week 11 Cowboys 2 0 0 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Jets 3 14 1 2 4 0 Week 14 @Lions 2 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Colts 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Giants 4 17 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 8 38 0 1 7 0 Week 18 @Bears 10 54 2 1 6 0 Wild Card Giants 0 0 0 1 2 0

