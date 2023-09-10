Jorge Polanco vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .260 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 72.1% of his games this season (49 of 68), with at least two hits 14 times (20.6%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (35.3%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (19.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (38.2%), including three multi-run games (4.4%).
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.279
|AVG
|.237
|.351
|OBP
|.331
|.529
|SLG
|.381
|18
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|14
|40/15
|K/BB
|31/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 5.28 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
