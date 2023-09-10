Entering play in round four at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, Minjee Lee is in the lead with a score of -15. Tune in to see as the action unfolds from Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How to Watch the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship

Start Time: 8:57 AM ET

8:57 AM ET Venue: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards

Par 72/6,515 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Kroger Queen City Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Minjee Lee 1st -15 67-69-65 Pie-Yun Chien 2nd -13 66-64-73 Charley Hull 2nd -13 67-68-68 Morgane Metraux 4th -12 68-66-70 Yuka Saso 5th -11 69-66-70

Kroger Queen City Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

